Azerbaijani Health Ministry's leadership honors memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. December 12 marks the Day of Remembrance for Heydar Aliyev, the distinguished statesman and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, who made an invaluable contribution to the establishment and development of independent Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Health leadership honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors, laying flowers at his grave in a heartfelt tribute.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, with flowers laid at her grave.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev consistently prioritized the healthcare and education sectors of Azerbaijan, as well as the professionals working within them, including doctors.

The advancement of healthcare and the training of medical personnel in the country are deeply intertwined with his legacy.

