Kazakhstan, Russia expanding their collaboration to unprecedented levels

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Kazakhstan and Russia are expanding their collaboration to unprecedented levels and enhancing their ties through interparliamentary diplomacy, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the visit of the chairwoman of the Federation Council is another significant event, not only in terms of strengthening interparliamentary ties but also in the further expansion of the entire complex of Kazakhstan-Russia's multifaceted strategic partnership.

“The relations between our countries are developing along an upward trajectory. Recently, we hosted President Vladimir Putin on a state visit. It gave a serious impetus to the further development of strategic partnership and alliance between our states. I look to the future of our cooperation with great optimism,” said the president.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, interparliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in these processes. He emphasized that lawmakers contribute significantly to the further advancement of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Valentina Matviyenko expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and noted that she was very pleased to visit Kazakhstan at the head of a representative parliamentary delegation. She conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who highly values the results of his recent visit to Astana.

During the meeting, the two discussed current issues of trade, economics, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

To note, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Earlier, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, a plan for interparliamentary cooperation between the Federation Council and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2027 was signed. An agreement on cooperation between the offices of the Federation Council and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was also signed.