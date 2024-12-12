Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency achieves success despite hurdles - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency once again showcased its strong political will and professionalism, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Russia’s Moscow, Trend reports.

"Recently, the United Nations climate conference, COP29, concluded in Baku.

The event was attended by 80 heads of state and government, as well as more than 76,000 registered participants.

Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency once again demonstrated its strong political will and professionalism, which allowed for the conference to be held at a high level, achieving important results and breakthroughs in multilateral negotiations despite the large-scale, baseless campaign against Azerbaijan and even calls for a boycott of such a significant event for the global community," Asadov said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that important decisions were made during COP29, including providing climate financing to developing countries and activating a fund for loss and damage compensation.

"The agreements reached, the supported initiatives, and the decisions made are of exceptional importance for the future of humanity and the global climate agenda," Asadov concluded.