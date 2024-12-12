Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Honor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 12, Defense Ministry’s leadership visited the Alley of Honor with regard to the commemoration day of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the National Leader and tribute was paid to his bright memory.

Then the leadership of the Ministry of Defense paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel