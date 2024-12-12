Azerbaijan, Armenia reach positive results on preamble and 15 articles of peace treaty - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Positive results have been achieved on the preamble and 15 articles out of 17 in the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister said that there are a couple of loose ends to tie up under two articles yet.

“Work on outstanding issues continues. Several rounds of negotiations and text exchanges have already been held. It has not yet been possible to reach a fully agreed upon version. Work on these two articles continues,” he added.

