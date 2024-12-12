Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Armenia reach positive results on preamble and 15 articles of peace treaty - FM

Politics Materials 12 December 2024 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Armenia reach positive results on preamble and 15 articles of peace treaty - FM

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Positive results have been achieved on the preamble and 15 articles out of 17 in the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister said that there are a couple of loose ends to tie up under two articles yet.

“Work on outstanding issues continues. Several rounds of negotiations and text exchanges have already been held. It has not yet been possible to reach a fully agreed upon version. Work on these two articles continues,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more