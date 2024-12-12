Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Ata launches new venture in vegetable oil production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. A new plant for vegetable oil production and oilseed processing has opened in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Ata region, Trend reports.

According to the country’s Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry, the plant currently processes up to 3,000 tons of raw materials per month. The products are distributed both domestically and for export.

The plant carries out the full cycle of raw material processing—from seed extraction and cleaning to the production and packaging of both refined and unrefined vegetable oils. Modern equipment and innovative technologies ensure high-quality standards at every stage of production.

At present, the plant employs more than 20 specialists. Under the state support program for the agro-industrial complex, plans are underway to expand the plant. In the near future, up to 100 new jobs will be created, and production capacity will be significantly increased.

"If we can produce more agricultural products not just as raw materials but through processing, it will greatly stimulate the development of regional economies. The incomes of our people will also increase. Currently, the processing industry is receiving significant attention and comprehensive support in line with the new state policy aimed at promoting agriculture," said Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry, at the opening ceremony.

He emphasized that the ministry will always support entrepreneurs contributing to the development of the agricultural sector and ensuring the country’s food security.