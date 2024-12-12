Tajik-Pakistani energy partnership shedding light on fresh details

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 12. Daler Juma, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Energy, held talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the meeting took place during the 7th session of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Cooperation in Islamabad.

During the discussions, both sides emphasized the future expansion of cooperation, with a focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties; strengthening scientific, educational, and cultural collaboration; and taking bilateral relations to a new level.

The two ministers also highlighted the importance of the regional CASA-1000 power transmission project for boosting energy cooperation between the countries.

The session noted that, compared to the same period in the previous year, the total trade volume between Tajikistan and Pakistan increased by 3.3 percent to $47.3 million in the first nine months of 2024.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the co-chairs signed the protocol of the 7th session of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.