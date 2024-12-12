Azerbaijan conducting vigorous efforts on its territory along Zangezur corridor - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is conducting vigorous efforts on its territory along the Zangezur corridor, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that most of the railway construction is already complete.

"Work on the remaining part is ongoing. Simultaneously, the construction of the bridge over the Araz river is proceeding in accordance with the agreement with Iran. This means that work on the route between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran is progressing.

As for Armenia fulfilling its obligations and opening the corridor through its territory, it all depends on Armenia's full implementation of this agreement. However, there is still no final positive decision on this matter,” he added.

Azerbaijan's proposed Zangezur Corridor project aims to establish a transportation link between its main territory and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, that will pass through Armenia.

This project emerged in the course of the implementation of the agreements set out in the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia in 2020.

