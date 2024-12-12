Kyrgyzstan commissions launch of new sand and gravel plant

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. A new sand and gravel production plant by Kyrgyzstan’s Chopo Tash Company has officially opened in the Ysyk-Ata district of the country’s Chuy region, Trend reports, referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Bakyt Torobayev, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Industry of Kyrgyzstan, attended the opening ceremony.

"The Ysyk-Ata District State Administration provided the land for the plant's construction. The plant’s total production capacity is 600 tons, with a secondary focus on concrete production," the Cabinet reported.

Currently, the plant provides jobs for around 60 people, and future plans include increasing the plant's capacity and workforce.

Following his visit, Torobayev expressed the government's commitment to fully support entrepreneurs investing in the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel