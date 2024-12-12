Russia's Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is being held in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Trend reports.

According to information, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov is taking part in the event.

The heads of government traditionally took a joint photo before the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting, which is chaired by the Russian Federation, includes issues of expanding trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation in the Commonwealth.

