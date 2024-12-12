Azerbaijan actively preparing for upcoming CIS events in 2025 - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is actively preparing for the upcoming events planned to be held within the CIS in 2025, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries in Moscow, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of the meeting, we plan to approve the Plan of priority activities in the field of humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2026, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on deepening the humanitarian component of our interaction. It is planned to hold significant cultural and sports events within the CIS in 2025, for which Azerbaijan is actively preparing,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation within the framework of the interstate program “Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth”.

“Following the decision of the Council of Heads of State on October 8 of this year, the city of Lachin of the Republic of Azerbaijan was declared the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth in 2025. The liberated city of Lachin is being restored today at a rapid pace. Large-scale infrastructure and social projects aimed at restoring life and economic prosperity are being rapidly implemented in the city with its majestic nature and centuries-old history.

More than 2,000 people have already returned to the city of Lachin as part of the “Great Return” program, and the Lachin International Airport is scheduled to be put into operation next year. I am convinced that the honorable status of the CIS Capital of Culture will allow Lachin city to worthily present all its cultural wealth and diversity,” he added.

Asadov also reminded that next year Azerbaijan will host the Third CIS Games.

“Ganja city will become the sports capital of the Commonwealth, as it is known. We are confident that granting the status of sports capital will allow to reveal the city's sports potential and create favorable conditions for the development of sports tourism,” the Prime Minister noted.