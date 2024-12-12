Numerous master plans to be submitted to Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers - committee chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Nine master plans will be submitted to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for approval, the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the State Committee is currently working on a total of 16 master plans across the country.

"Over the past six years, 26 master plans have been developed and approved.

Nine of them are in the final stage. Once completed, they will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers," the chairman said.

Will be updated