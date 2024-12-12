Armenia's rearmament perils upkeep of regional peace and stability - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Armenia's rearmament negatively affects the preservation of peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the reception of the delegation headed by the Commander of the Air Force of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, who is on a visit to the country.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov informed the Turkish delegation about the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, stressing the negative impact of Armenia's rearmament on the preservation of peace and stability in the region.

Noting that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations, the minister emphasized the importance of further development of military cooperation between the two countries. He also stated that the development of the military industry of brotherly Türkiye is a source of pride every day.

