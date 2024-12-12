Of late, thousands of schools see full revamp in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Nearly 90 percent of Azerbaijan's 4,400 schools have been either constructed or renovated over the last years, Emin Amrullayev, the country's Minister of Science and Education, told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister stated that this amount surpasses 3,900.

"Every year, this work continues, taking into account specific regions according to the relevant plan.

I anticipate the gradual completion of this process in the upcoming years. The school constructions also continue in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from occupation," Amrullayev added.

