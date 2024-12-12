Azerbaijan announces its Aghdam railway and bus station complex launch date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The rail and bus terminal complex in Aghdam, Azerbaijan, is scheduled for commissioning by August of the following year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The construction of the Barda-Aghdam road has already been completed.

Currently, work is underway on the rail and bus terminal complex in Aghdam, with plans for it to be finished by August next year," the chairman said.

