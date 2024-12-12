Azerbaijani PM visits Russia's Bauman Moscow State Technical University (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, along with leaders of other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, visited the campus of Bauman Moscow State Technical University as part of his working visit to Russia’s capital city, Trend reports.

A presentation of joint engineering projects by students from CIS countries studying at Moscow universities was held for the heads of government.

A team, including Azerbaijani student Vusal Maharramov, showcased the "Caspian Orbit" project, which focuses on developing space-based technologies to monitor environmental challenges in the Caspian Sea.

The Prime Minister commended the presentation and extended his best wishes to Maharramov for his future academic endeavors.

