Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on construction progress for its Horadiz-Aghband railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The construction progress for the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in Azerbaijan has hit the ground running, reaching a solid 60 percent, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

“The work in one of the tunnels has already been completely completed. Drilling work is underway on the second tunnel. All design work has been completed, and construction work continues,” he explained.

To note, the length of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line is 110.4 km, and with side tracks, it is 140.6 km. The railway line includes eight stations, three tunnels, 47 bridges, five overpasses, seven road underpasses, various galleries, and retaining walls.

At the same time, 110.4 km of power supply, communication, and signaling systems have been designed. As part of this project, the longest railway bridge in Azerbaijan, with a length of 771 meters, and a tunnel of 1,072 meters have been designed for the first time. The Horadiz-Aghband railway, which will provide direct transport links with Nakhchivan, will significantly increase the potential for both domestic and international transportation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel