Kyrgyzstan to prohibit turnover of unlabeled fuel

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. The circulation of unlabeled fuel is prohibited in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2025, the statement of Kyrgyzstan's Tax Service said, Trend reports.

“According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 4, 2024, from the specified date, the storage, sale, and transportation of unmarked gasoline and diesel fuel will be prohibited,” the press service reports.

Moreover, entities involved in the turnover of petroleum products must mark the residues of these fuels by December 31 this year.

The mandatory labeling of gasoline and diesel fuel, both imported and produced, with the use of molecular markers was introduced in Kyrgyzstan on October 1 this year.

The information notes that the State Tax Service, together with the operator of fuel marking OJSC “Uchkun,” from October through December marked 230,000 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel.

In addition, due to the introduction of the labeling system in November, excise tax revenues on fuel and lubricants increased by 59 percent year-on-year to 349.5 million som (about $4 million).