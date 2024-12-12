Kazakhstan and Tajikistan review progress in cooperation in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 12. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov held a briefing for experts and media representatives to review the state of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in 2024, Trend reports.

Turekhanov highlighted the high level of interaction between the two countries across political, economic, social, and security spheres.

The Ambassador placed particular emphasis on the state visit of Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Tajikistan in August 2024, as well as the implementation of agreements reached during the visit.

Turekhanov noted that a trade and investment forum was held during the visit, resulting in contracts valued at around $900 million. These agreements span sectors including mining, innovation, IT, grain supplies, and others.

In terms of trade, Turekhanov reported that the bilateral trade turnover between the two countries grew by over 15 percent in January-October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching approximately $1.1 billion.

The Ambassador also emphasized the active development of cultural and humanitarian ties, including the successful organization of Kazakhstan’s cultural days in Tajik cities.

For reference, following Tokayev's visit to Tajikistan in August 2024, a Treaty on Allied Relations and 15 cooperation agreements were signed, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations.