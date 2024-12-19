Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan unite in fight against disinformation

Photo: Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to join forces to tackle the twin beasts of disinformation and fake news, ensuring they don’t let the wolves in sheep's clothing run amok, Trend reports.

A meeting was held in Tashkent between representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency of Information and Mass Communications, under the administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As a result of the meeting, the parties signed a Plan of Cooperation in the Information Sphere for 2025. The document was signed within the framework of the instructions given following the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan on August 8, during which joint statements and decisions on bilateral cooperation in mass communications were made between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The plan includes organizing media content exchange, conducting training and seminars for media professionals, enhancing the qualifications of press secretaries, supporting young journalists, and jointly combating disinformation.

The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of integrating joint media projects and the need to develop mechanisms to counter disinformation and fake news.

To note, from December 17 to 19, the Kazakh delegation also participated in the 6th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

