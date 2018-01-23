Azerbaijan repairing Turkmen ferry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Turkmen roll on/roll off passenger (RoPax) ferry “Berkarar” is being repaired at the Zykh Shipyard owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, the company said in a message Jan. 23.

“Clean-up and painting of underwater and above-water parts of the vessel is underway at the shipyard,” the message said. “At the same time, both main engines, diesel generators and six pumps, as well as the electric and pipeline system of the ferry are being repaired.”

The vessel was built in Croatia, and made the first sea voyage to Baku in January 2015.

The ferry “Berkarar” is designed for transportation of trucks and other vehicles, as well as passengers. The vessel can simultaneously transport 53 trucks ​​and 200 passengers.

The vessel’s speed can reach 17.6 knots per hour. The deadweight of the vessel is 2,400 tons.

