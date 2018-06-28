Personnel appointments in Azerbaijan’s State Customs

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Rashad Babayev has been appointed head of customs administration in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee told Trend June 28.

Prior to this appointment, Babayev was deputy head of the main department of financial, tariff and currency supervision.

The position of the head of customs administration in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district became vacant after Kanan Mammadov, who previously held this post, was appointed head of the Baku Main Customs Administration.

---

