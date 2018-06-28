Personnel appointments in Azerbaijan’s State Customs

28 June 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Rashad Babayev has been appointed head of customs administration in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee told Trend June 28.

Prior to this appointment, Babayev was deputy head of the main department of financial, tariff and currency supervision.

The position of the head of customs administration in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district became vacant after Kanan Mammadov, who previously held this post, was appointed head of the Baku Main Customs Administration.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan first: media
Turkey 13:46
FM: Issue of opening Azerbaijan-Poland direct flights is under permanent watch (exclusive)
Tourism 13:38
FM: Poland stands ready to support all efforts for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:00
Azerbaijani startups applying for government funding reviewed
ICT 12:59
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:38
New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 12:36
Azerbaijani army to hold large-scale exercises
Politics 12:24
Azerbaijani company eyes to develop agriculture insurance
Economy news 12:17
USAID ready to work with agribusiness leaders to fight dangerous new pest
Society 11:45
Will new Schengen price affect Azerbaijan?
Tourism 11:25
TAP сompletes 19 river crossings in Albania
Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan and RSA to sign new agreements - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:38
Azerbaijani MP elected as deputy chairman of Euronest PA committee
Politics 27 June 20:13
Armenia’s occupation policy deprives it of regional co-op - Azerbaijani deputy FM (PHOTO)
Politics 27 June 19:56
Arms shown at parade, army’s high combat readiness ensure Azerbaijan's superiority: MP
Politics 27 June 19:50
New departments created in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 27 June 19:30
Azerbaijan, Switzerland reach preliminary agreement on hazelnut export
Business 27 June 19:08
Operation in Nakhchivan shows Azerbaijani army able to perform any task: ombudsman office
Politics 27 June 18:51