Volume of cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via Turkish ports disclosed

23 July 2019 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan talks future cooperation with China
Economy 15:50
Over 4,000 new apartments to be built in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region (Exclusive)
Economy 15:14
EDB's investments in Kazakhstan exceed 40% of bank's portfolio
Finance 14:59
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for electrical equipment supply
Tenders 14:37
Turkey intends to bring trade turnover with Uzbekistan to $2 B
Economy 13:21
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of wound gaskets
Economy 12:51
Latest
Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90
Other News 16:37
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:36
Five Azerbaijani wrestlers proceed to EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 16:31
TAP enters final stretch, says country manager
Oil&Gas 16:29
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank increases assets
Economy 16:21
Athlete from Belarus talks on Azerbaijani National Gymnastics Arena during EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:15
Uzbekistan exports textiles worth $770 M
Economy 16:07
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC earns $21.2M for 1H19
Business 16:05
Azerbaijani gymnast talks best performance at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:04