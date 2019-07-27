Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration

27 July 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An instruction on the procedure for filling in a transit declaration, approved by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, is coming into effect in the country, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

The information is addressed to the persons exercising customs control and customs clearance of goods. (https://customs.gov.tm/ru/articles/announcement/1022 )

A member of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Turkmenistan operates six customs administrations and more 50 customs posts.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, and has maritime borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran via the Caspian Sea.

International road transport of goods is carried out through the following border crossing points: Artyk, Gawdan, Sarahs, Bekdash, Gudryolum, ferry crossings to the cities of Turkmenbashi, Dashoguz, Konye Urgench, Farab, Gazojak, Talimarjan, Imam Nazar and Serhetabat.

Ashgabat considers the development of large-scale North-South and East-West transport corridors, an increase in the capabilities of the Central Asia-Gulf communication network, and the development of transport links in the Caspian-Black Sea region to be priorities for its policy. These projects concern the expansion of transport and communications between the countries of Central Asia with a further access to the markets of Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Near and Middle East.

In particular, sea freight transportation in the Caspian Sea is becoming increasingly important in the external economic relations of Turkmenistan.

