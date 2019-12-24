Russia, Uzbekistan set up JV to organize agricultural complex

24 December 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of Russia’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 17:33
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for energy insurance of deposits
Tenders 17:22
Marco Polo Consulting to facilitate export of Uzbek agricultural products to Italy
Business 16:58
Uzbekistan’s Uzpromstroymaterialy exceeds export plan in 2019
Business 16:41
New flight to open from Russia’s Samara city to Baku
Transport 16:40
ERIELL Group’s sums up results of activities in Uzbekistan for 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:49
Latest
Airport under construction in Turkmen Kerki city
Construction 18:21
New details of Istanbul shipping canal construction disclosed
Turkey 18:21
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:09
Sales of Iran Alloy Steel Company revealed
Business 18:05
Baku Textile Factory to increase knitwear production
Business 18:01
Turkmenistan establishes production of marbled meat
Business 17:50
Iran's budget less dependent on oil sale revenues
Oil&Gas 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev receives president of World Ethnosport Confederation
Politics 17:47
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Switzerland's president-elect
Politics 17:44