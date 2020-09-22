COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects Georgian Sarajishvili's company
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO)
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
Italian geopolitical analyst: Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural, intercivilizational dialogue
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)