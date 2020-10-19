Export of Turkmen fabrics from synthetic complex yarns to EAEU increased

Business 19 October 2020 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
Export of Turkmen fabrics from synthetic complex yarns to EAEU increased
Latest
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 18:06
Turkish Trade Ministry says carpet exports to Russia rise Turkey 18:02
Supplies of Turkish carpets to Italy on decline Turkey 18:00
Azerbaijani armed forces adequately respond to Armenian side’s provocations Politics 17:58
Update given on civilian casualties from Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 17:58
Council of Europe Development Bank talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 17:52
Dutch manufacturer of equipment for poultry farming eyes to enter Uzbek market Uzbekistan 17:51
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 17:50
Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe US 17:48
Demand for Turkish-made carpets in Kazakhstan up Turkey 17:44
Kazakhstan to reduce flights on int'l routes to battle COVID-19 spreading Transport 17:41
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani settlements Politics 17:41
Turkey records contraction in carpet export to Iran Turkey 17:39
IMF says economy of oil-exporting countries in Caucasus, Central Asia to decline Finance 17:29
Export of Turkmen fabrics from synthetic complex yarns to EAEU increased Business 17:28
Russia hopes on quickly agreed mechanism for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:24
Iran joins global program to pre-purchase Coronavirus vaccine Society 17:14
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at another foreign exchange auction Finance 17:14
Georgia increases export of apples Business 17:12
Turkmengas re-opens tender for provision of laboratory testing services Tenders 17:11
Import of Turkish carpets by Israel drops marginally Turkey 17:10
Kazakhstan increases imports from Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 17:10
Azerbaijan must not leave Karabakh conflict to future generations - assistant to president Politics 17:05
Azerbaijani army seizes more military equipment of Armenian armed forces on battlefield (PHOTO) Politics 17:05
AzTV channel crew undergo fire from Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (VIDEO) Politics 17:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 17:04
USAID raises awareness of fruits and vegetables export from Central Asia Uzbekistan 17:02
E5P, EBRD support Georgian transport sector Business 16:59
Qatar Airways expects to keep A380s parked for years Arab World 16:56
Georgian hazelnuts exports up as of October 18 Business 16:50
Video instructions issued for foreign visitors crossing Azerbaijan's border Society 16:49
Armenian Armed Forces shell cotton factory in Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 16:42
Iran declares value of mobile phone imports Business 16:40
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 16:34
Significantly lower prices needed to force OPEC+ cuts Oil&Gas 16:30
Ten most COVID-impacted countries to cumulatively lose almost $700 billion in real GDP Other News 16:29
Armenia grossly violates all laws and conventions – Azerbaijani major general Politics 16:28
Armenia tries to mislead world community and evade responsibility - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:25
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 16:22
Uzbekneftegaz to buy compressor via tender Tenders 16:22
Iran reveals its trade turnover with Arab countries Business 16:18
Armenia engaged in illegal economic activity in occupied Azerbaijani lands, top official says Politics 16:18
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 16:17
Azerbaijan's banking system has stabilized - MP Finance 16:16
BP expresses support for Azerbaijani people in struggle for territorial integrity Politics 16:13
It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16:10
Very good news comes from front every day - President Aliyev Politics 16:10
Azerbaijan does not target Armenian civilians - aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 16:02
Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president Politics 15:58
France lowers import of Turkish-made carpets Turkey 15:52
Georgian domestic exports down Business 15:50
Azerbaijani MoD shows soldiers who liberated Hadrut from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 107 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:44
Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:43
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments meet in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:40
Conflict unleashed by Armenia continues, Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:33
Iraq's 9M2020 export of carpets from Turkey rises Turkey 15:32
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreases Business 15:30
Armenian “Yerkrapah” Volunteer Union chairman wounded during Karabakh clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Turkmenistan increases export of propylene polymer to EAEU member states Business 15:25
Equinor updates on Karabagh, ADUA projects Oil&Gas 15:23
Georgia slightly increases import of Turkish carpets Turkey 15:22
Armenian Armed Forces targeted pipelines in Azerbaijan's Khizi district - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 15:18
Azerbaijan reveals income from chargeable services for 9M2020 Finance 15:07
Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US Business 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 19 Society 15:04
Sale of mineral fertilizers down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:55
Shell talks on ensuring cyber security amid digitalization Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's total assets increase Finance 14:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to send appeals to strengthen protection of Azerbaijani diplomats abroad Politics 14:35
Microgreens to appear on Georgian markets Business 14:31
Armenian servicemen wounded in Karabakh battles refusing to get back on battlefield Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai talk over potential co-op areas Business 14:26
Shell maintaining optimized asset performance with digitalization Oil&Gas 14:25
Article covering latest developments within Karabakh conflict published by International Policy Digest Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:21
Georgian spring water “Mtis Tskali” to be exported to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Business 14:20
UNICEF worried over death of children due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:16
Uzbekistan, UAE to insure export-import transactions between entrepreneurs Business 14:15
First commercial Etihad flight lands in Tel Aviv Israel 14:10
EU set to gain WTO clearance for U.S. tariffs next week Europe 13:55
Development of securities market in Azerbaijan to be accelerated - expert Finance 13:49
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks Armenia’s latest provocations (VIDEO) Politics 13:40
Netanyahu congratulates Azerbaijani people on Independence Day Politics 13:33
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy paints via tender Tenders 13:29
Uzbekistan to reduce labor force for cotton picking via combines Uzbekistan 13:28
Kazakhstan's import of Belarus-made goods down year-on-year Business 13:28
Uzbek Central Bank reveals new exchange rates Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani military's positions in Goygol under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 13:22
Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijani positions on state border - MoD Politics 13:20
Iran's raw steel production increases Business 13:18
SOCAR increases LPG exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:17
Turkish Trade Ministry says carpet exports to Morocco down Turkey 13:07
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down again Finance 13:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production growing steadily Business 12:58
Passenger cars manufacturing volume surges in Kazakhstan Business 12:50
Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency implements new project in Georgia Business 12:49
Export of Turkish carpets to China declined - ministry of trade Turkey 12:45
Austria ready to expand co-op with Turkmenistan in wide range of areas Business 12:35
Iran strongly condemns Armenia's barbaric attack on Azerbaijan - MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:33
