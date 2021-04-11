South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy

11 April 2021
South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy

South Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources briefed on the matter said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Biden administration through the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) faced a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision unless the companies had agreed a deal. An announcement of the battery makers’ settlement is expected by Sunday, the sources said.

The agreement is a win for President Joe Biden who has made boosting electric vehicles and U.S. battery production a top priority. The global auto industry is racing to develop EVs, and Biden has proposed spending $174 billion to hike EV sales and expand charging infrastructure.

The accord puts an end to a bitter two-year dispute between affiliates of two of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates. After losing out to SK in its bid to win Volkswagen orders, LG accused SK of stealing trade secrets by poaching nearly 80 of its employees.

The ITC in February sided with LG Chem after the company accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology and issued a 10-year-import ban, but it allowed SK to import components for batteries for Ford’s EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen’s North American EVs for two years.

SK vowed to walk away from its $2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC decision was not overturned.

The ITC also faulted what it called SK’s “egregious misconduct” and SK’s destruction of documents ordered by company executives.

