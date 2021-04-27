Azerbaijan, Russia taking integrated measures to expand trading co-op - deputy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

One of the main directions of Azerbaijani-Russian relations is mutual trade, and a number of integrated measures are being taken to expand cooperation in this area, Elnur Aliyev, deputy minister of economy of Azerbaijan, said.

Aliyev made the remark at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils, Trend reports on Apr.27.

According to him, such measures include the opening of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Russia, a representative office of the Russian export center in Baku, carrying out mutual trade missions, as well as holding international exhibitions in Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of companies from both countries.

He also noted Azerbaijan's interest in expanding trade and investment ties with Russia.

Aliyev stressed the role of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils in stimulating business initiatives, developing cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, and establishing new partnerships.

The deputy minister said that over 1,000 Russian companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan.

In turn, his Russian counterpart Dmitry Volvach stressed that Russia attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

Having been informed about the existence of great opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, transport, and industry, Volvach called on the business councils of the two countries to actively cooperate.

The parties also exchanged views on expanding economic partnership.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni