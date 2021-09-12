Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reduced milk imports by 16.3 percent in 7 months of 2021 in 7 months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

If from January through July 2020, the country paid $4.2 million for the import of 4,600 tons of milk, then during the same period of this year it spent $4.2 million on the import of 3,800 tons of milk.

Ukraine is the largest milk supplier to Georgia.

For 7 months, Georgia paid $2.1 million for the import of 1,700 tons of Ukrainian milk.

Import of 771 tons of milk from Russia cost the country $881,000. Iran is also one of the three largest importers, of which 322 tons of milk cost the country $336,000.

Georgia also buys milk from Poland (250 tons), Belarus (176 tons) and France (77 tons).

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover amounted to $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.20 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent).

The trade balance remained negative during this period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935