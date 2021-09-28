Georgia's import of vehicles from Turkey up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Tamilla Mammadova

Georgia imported 522 vehicles for the transport of ten or more persons, totaling $38.2 million from Turkey from January through August 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Over the same period last year, 106 vehicles were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total amount of $9.9 million.

From January through August 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $1.07 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $211.4 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.28 billion million, which is 14.8 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

