Pakistan, Iran discuss establishment of barter system

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 30

Trend:

The establishment of a barter system between Iran and Pakistan was discussed in a meeting between Pakistan`s President Arif Alvi and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi asked for accelerating the establishment of a system of bartering with Tehran.

On the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), in Ashgabat, the Iranian president, and his Pakistani counterpart expressed satisfaction on the regular high-level interactions.

Pakistan's President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan prioritizes economic prosperity and regional connectivity.

He expressed his satisfaction with the recent launch of the Road Transport Operations from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan under TIR, which would be beneficial for the entire ECO region.

Referring to the recent meeting of the Joint Trade Committee of Iran and Pakistan, in Tehran, the President of Pakistan stressed the need for holding regular bilateral meetings.