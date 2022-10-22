Kazakhstan's economic policy to focus on achieving real goals – President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Kazakhstan's economic policy will focus on realistic goals for the long-term interests of the country, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremony of granting state awards and prizes in Astana on October 22, Trend reports.

According to him, there will be no favoritism in the economy of Fair Kazakhstan.

"The country's economic policy isn't aimed at pursuing abstract numbers of economic growth, but at creating good opportunities and equal conditions for the citizens' self-fulfillment, as well as improving quality of life of all compatriots," said Tokayev.

He noted that the judicial and law enforcement reform will be continued in order to ensure the rule of law.

"Law and order will become a crucial factor in improving citizens' confidence in the state. People are our main wealth and the major driver of economic and social progress. Therefore, we will boost strategic investments in human potential, and support our youth and vulnerable social groups in every possible way. Ultimately, we must reset the entire system of values ​​and form a new quality of the nation," the president noted.