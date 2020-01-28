Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan in 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Power plants in Azerbaijan generated 24.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2019, which is 4.3 percent more compared to 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

The committee's report says that 23.4 billion kilowatt hours of the total electricity generated in 2019 accounted for commercial consumption, which is 4.6 percent more compared to 2018.

Of the total commercial electricity generated in 2019, thermal power plants (TPPs) accounted for 21.7 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 5.8 percent more compared to 2018.

Azerbaijan’s hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated over 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the reporting period (decline of 11.6 percent).

Some 106.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in Azerbaijan during the reporting period via wind power, which indicates an annual growth by 1.85 times, and 42.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated from solar power which shows an annual growth of 10.4 percent.

