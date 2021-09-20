Azerbaijan restores electrical system of liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:02

Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC has restored electrical grids, including street lighting and government buildings, in Kalbajar district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports citing Azerishig.

According to Azerishig, large-scale work is underway to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Kalbajar.

In Dashkasan district, a new ‘Dashkasan’ substation is under construction, which will supply power transmission lines with a voltage of 110 kV to Kalbajar, said the company.

As the message reads, the installation of supports for power transmission lines with a voltage of 110 kV from the Ganja-2 substation (in Ganja city) to the Dashkasan substation also continues.

“In the mountainous area, along which the power transmission line passes, a road was initially built for the movement of equipment. The work continued around the clock,” the message said.

“The main task is to ensure uninterrupted power supply of the Kalbajar district and the high-mountainous villages of Dashkasan. The newly built 110 kV Ahmadli substation will supply electricity to the 35-kV Zagaly power transmission line, which will provide an uninterrupted power supply to 30 high-mountain villages of Dashkasan. The related work is nearing completion,” the message added.