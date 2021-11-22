Azerbaijan marks increase in natural gas production

Oil&Gas 22 November 2021 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan marks increase in natural gas production
Latest
Israeli fintech platform 8fig raises $50m Israel 12:33
Iran sees increase in prices of agricultural goods Business 12:19
EU, EBRD support Georgian construction company’s ambitions to enter EU market Georgia 12:19
Kazakh company to purchase batteries via tender ICT 12:00
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports up Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO) Society 11:56
New agreements on purchase of Azerbaijani gas via TAP to be possible at end of 2022 – expert Economy 11:56
AHK Azerbaijan invites for participation in online seminar on “Online-Trainer” Society 11:54
Five people killed, over 40 injured after car plowed into crowd in US — police US 11:53
Georgia’s Finance Ministry shares data on external debt Georgia 11:50
IRICA shares data on value of Iran’s cars, spare parts exports Business 11:39
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Yellija village (VIDEO) Politics 11:37
GECF marks growth in Azerbaijan’s domestic gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:36
Iran improves maritime trade policies Transport 11:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Korea’s Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation Politics 11:35
Turkey reveals vehicles handled by Yalova ports Turkey 11:34
Azerbaijan marks increase in natural gas production Oil&Gas 11:16
Iran increases copper production Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan eyes introducing online system in all of courts in 2022 Society 11:10
Georgia launches technical support program for exports – Produce in Georgia director Georgia 11:07
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 22 Georgia 11:03
Bakcell wins the “National CSR Award 2020” Society 11:02
GECF reveals estimates on Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves Oil&Gas 10:59
Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued in trade sector Finance 10:52
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Albania in 9M2021 Turkey 10:52
Iran facing budget deficit - Iranian VP Finance 10:48
Iran to store liquid fuel for sustainable power production Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran confronts illegal smuggling of goods from South Korea Business 10:35
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 commodities in domestic export Georgia 10:30
Azerbaijani justice minister reveals number of people released under amnesty act Society 10:29
Student Spartakiad dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Baku Higher Oil School kicks off at BHOS (PHOTO) Society 10:27
Turkey registers more companies with Russian capital for 10M2021 Turkey 10:26
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran, Russia trade increases Business 10:24
Syria to lift ban on car parts import from Iran Business 10:18
Iranian currency rates for November 22 Finance 10:14
Iran to increase investment in oil sector Oil&Gas 10:13
Iran to begin drilling work in Khuzestan province Oil&Gas 09:58
Iran, Georgia to increase trade co-op Finance 09:49
Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1 Other News 09:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 22 Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran's affordable housing plan to reduce rising prices in housing sector - Property Advisers Union Construction 09:25
Iran boosts gas condensate export capacity in Persian Gulf Oil&Gas 09:23
UK to require charge points for electric vehicles in new buildings Europe 09:22
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 09:21
Iran records increase in international passenger transportation via airports Transport 09:21
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:20
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of loans issued in housing, construction sector Finance 09:19
Iran provides several loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 09:17
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks increase Finance 09:15
Iran's trade turnover with neighboring countries - on positive balance - IRICA Business 09:14
"Some fatalities" reported after vehicle plows into Wisconsin parade: police US 08:55
Turkey welcomes deal reached in Sudan: Foreign Ministry Turkey 08:37
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Kazakhstan adds 921 new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:17
Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins Europe 06:45
4 killed, 4 injured in firing in SW Pakistan World 05:59
UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12 World 05:21
At least 1 dead, more than 20 injured after SUV drives through Waukesha Holiday Parade US 04:33
US missionaries say two of 17 abductees freed in Haiti Other News 03:51
COVID vaccination efficacy goes down in 6-8 months - vaccine developer World 03:15
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest Europe 02:08
UK records another 40,004 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:25
Clashes break out in Brussels in protests over coronavirus restrictions Europe 00:25
Iran is satisfied with the development of bilateral trade relations with Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 23:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 November 22:43
Jordan enters 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: health ministry Arab World 21 November 22:40
France to send police special forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe Europe 21 November 21:34
Hamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second Other News 21 November 20:51
US to provide 30 more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 21 November 20:36
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is like my own - Ukrainian athlete Society 21 November 20:35
Georgian Finance Ministry to launch new programme with International Monetary Fund Georgia 21 November 20:01
Baku holds closing ceremony of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 19:51
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased - Deputy PM Economy 21 November 19:22
Each medal is new experience: FIG World Championships silver medalist, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin Society 21 November 18:58
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in team all-around of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 18:42
Russian gymnasts won gold in team all-around at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 18:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops Finance 21 November 17:59
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021 Business 21 November 17:59
Rasht-Astara railway project - important for Iran, Azerbaijan – Iranian Minister Transport 21 November 17:56
Deposit return scheme set to join Turkey’s zero waste project Turkey 21 November 17:47
Vaccination rate increases fourfold after pension bonuses in Georgia Georgia 21 November 17:44
Thorough preparations for meeting between Putin and Biden are underway - senior diplomat Russia 21 November 17:38
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in individual trampoline jumping of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 17:09
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 16:55
British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 21 November 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,889 more COVID-19 cases, 2,537 recoveries Society 21 November 16:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 21 Society 21 November 16:03
Israeli PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11 Israel 21 November 15:46
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in double mini-trampoline, tumbling of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 21 November 15:46
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 15:21
Azerbaijani gymnast performs in final at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 21 November 15:16
Swedish gymnast ranks first in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 21 November 14:58
Swapping gas from neighboring countries to Azerbaijan - on Iran's agenda – Minister Oil&Gas 21 November 14:52
Russian president, Armenian PM discuss situation in Karabakh Russia 21 November 14:46
IRICA reveals data on value of Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 21 November 14:25
Final day of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku (PHOTO) Society 21 November 14:24
Russia's COVID-19 cases climbed by 36,970 in last 24 hours - crisis center Russia 21 November 14:17
