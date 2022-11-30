Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $1.18 on November 29 compared to the previous price, amounting to $85.21 per barrel, Trend reports on November 30 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 29 amounted to $82.09 per barrel, up by $1.34 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.15 per barrel on November 29, increasing by $1.21 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.29 compared to the previous price and made up $83.94 per barrel.