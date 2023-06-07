IEA urges for doubling energy efficiency progress, says Fatih Birol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The world needs to double the energy efficiency progress and to triple the renewable power capacity by 2030 to keep 1.5` within reach, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, Trend reports.

“Of course, we need other technologies as well, but these are the pillars of clean energy transition. We want energy to be affordable, especially in the low-income countries. We want energy to be secure and help us to reach energy targets,” he said addressing the 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency.

Birol recalled that since February 24, 2022, energy markets are going through historically turbulent times.

“Solar energy additions in one year increased by about 40 percent. Because it is becoming cheaper. Another factor is related to transportation. Only two years ago one out of 25 cars sold in the world was an electric car. This year one out of 5 cars sold in the world is an electric car. The sales of heat pumps are taking over that of traditional heating systems. Another clean energy technology for us, the nuclear power is making a comeback across the world,’ the IEA executive director explained.

Referring to the Investment Report of the IEA, Birol noted that this year the amount of investments going to solar is higher than the amount of investments going to oil production.

“Energy efficiency is also coming very strong. In the last one and a half years, many countries around the world covering 70 percent of the global economy came up with new, in most cases binding policies for energy efficiency, some of them for building, some of them for transportation, and some of them for industry. Last year, global energy efficiency improvement was two times higher than the historical averages. We are still far from reaching our climate and energy targets. But we are under right track,” he added.

---

