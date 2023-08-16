Azerbaijani oil prices decrease further

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $89.13 per barrel on August 15, decreasing $1.73 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $88.17 per barrel, down by $1.73 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.23 per barrel, down by $1.99 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $1.62 compared to the previous price and made up $86.2 per barrel on August 15.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 16, 2023)