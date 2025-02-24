FEED for Absheron Development Phase 2 kicks off (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Absheron Development Phase 2 has kicked off, Baku office of TotalEnergies told Trend.

"Absheron Development Phase 2 (Full Field Development – FFD) Front End Engineering Design (FEED) started in early 2025 with the objective of reaching readiness for the Final Investment Decision (FID) in one year," said the company.

TotalEnergies said it is maintaining stable and safe production for the Absheron Development Phase 1 which is operational since July 2023 with production of 1.5 billion cubic meters per year and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The Absheron field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf, 100 kilometers southeast of Baku and 25 kilometers northeast of Shah Deniz.

Gas and condensate production from Absheron has been carried out since July 2023 by the operating company JOCAP on the basis of an early production project from one deepwater well.

Under an agreement with the partners, SOCAR purchases this gas, and the condensate goes to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.