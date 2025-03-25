Bridging cultures through music - path of Azerbaijani musician in Germany

Anar Bramo (Ibrahimov), born in 1981 in Baku, has made significant achievements in the world of music. In 2002, 185 years after Paganini’s death, he became one of the 14 violinists honored to perform on Paganini's "Sivori" violin. Between 2003 and 2007, he was a member of the famous "Kremerata Baltica" chamber orchestra, invited personally by Gidon Kremer. Since 2010, he has been a member of the "Südwestfalen Philharmonie" symphonic orchestra in Germany. In 2023, he became a finalist and prizewinner in the "BMI Conducting Competition" held in Bucharest. In 2024, he was awarded the first prize at an international conducting competition in Portugal. Since 2024, he has been appointed as the new chief conductor of the "Oberberg" region’s symphonic orchestra (Sinfonieorchester des Oberbergischen Kreises).

Trend presents an interview with Anar Bramo, a renowned conductor, violinist, composer, and international competition winner, currently residing in Germany.

What led you into the world of music?

I believe that becoming a musician was part of my destiny. My father, a violinist, has been playing with the State Symphony Orchestra under the guidance of the legendary Niyazi since he was 22. My mother, a harpist, was the first-prize winner of the last Transcaucasian competition. My uncle, a renowned cellist, and People's Artist, was a student of the great Mstislav Rostropovich.

Growing up in such a musically rich environment, I began playing the violin at the age of five and had my first performance on the Philharmonic stage at just seven. By the time I was 17, I was accepted into the Baku Music Academy, and during my first year, I had the honor of performing Brahms' Violin Concerto with the State Symphony Orchestra.

You moved to Germany specifically for music, more precisely for violin. Could you tell us about the journey from Azerbaijan to Germany?

Two pivotal events led me to Germany in 2002. First, I graduated with distinction from the Baku Music Academy. Second, I was selected to participate in the Tchaikovsky Competition, becoming the first Azerbaijani violinist to compete in this prestigious event.

While I didn’t win due to my limited experience, my performance and potential caught the attention of the jury. Several members recommended that I pursue further studies in Moscow or the US, while many esteemed musicians encouraged me to apply to the world-renowned music conservatories in Germany, where the finest teachers teach.

Following the competition, I realized that I needed to continue my education to refine my skills. After consulting with my parents, we decided that Germany would be the ideal place for my studies, given its world-class conservatories and strong orchestral traditions. By the end of 2002, I successfully passed the entrance exams for the Essen University of Arts (Folkwang University of the Arts), marking the beginning of my journey in Germany.

What has the German music school given you?

It’s no secret that Germany is a country rich in cultural life. The best musicians perform here, the most renowned pedagogues teach, and the strongest orchestral traditions exist. All of this creates the ideal conditions for developing musical talent.

Making full use of these opportunities, I graduated from three universities, not just one or two in Germany, in Essen and Cologne, and one in Graz, Austria. I graduated from all three institutions with distinction.

Who supported you the most in Germany?

My journey to Germany was only possible thanks to the unwavering financial and moral support of my parents. Despite not being wealthy, they sent me money for an extended period, earned through their hard work, so I could adjust to life in a foreign country, learn the language, and find employment.

In fact, I owe all my success to them. They raised me and my sister in a way that ensured we had a happy childhood, provided us with a good education, and continue to support us to this day.

I arrived in Germany on my own, without my parents. However, I was not entirely alone, as my close friend and namesake, Fuad Ibrahimov, was here with me. He is currently the chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra.

Our friendship could fill a book, but that’s a story for another time. I will simply say that in Germany, we always supported each other, and our bond was crucial in helping both of us navigate and overcome challenging moments in a foreign land.

You had the honor of performing on Paganini's violin. You achieved this in Azerbaijan. Could you talk about this experience and how it was received in Germany?

Performing on Paganini’s "Sivori" violin was one of the most important moments of my life. This happened thanks to my late teacher, Bayandur Mehdiyev, and the then Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Margareta Kosta. The concert was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The violin was brought from the museum in Genoa, Italy, to Baku. Both of Paganini's violins ("Il Cannone" and "Sivori") were in Baku for just two days, and it was during this period that I had the chance to perform on the "Sivori" violin. Imagine how nervous I was! Over the past 160 years, only 13 people have performed on this violin, and almost all of them were Italian. I was just 22 years old and had never played on such a high-level violin before. Moreover, this was not just any violin—it was a historically irreplaceable instrument.

The violin was brought directly to the stage for me, and it was introduced at the beginning of the concert. After the concert, I returned to it on stage. The event took place at the Ateshgah Temple, and it was an unforgettable moment for me. The sound of the violin was powerful and beautiful, and playing it was a real pleasure. I was grateful to fate for giving me such an opportunity, and I felt proud that an Azerbaijani violinist’s name was now written in the history of Paganini's violin.

How did your appointment as a conductor happen?

I began conducting relatively late, in 2021. I made a promise to myself that if I didn’t succeed, I would step away from the field. However, just two years later, in 2023, I reached the final of the international conducting competition in Bucharest, Romania, and was honored with the jury’s special prize. This achievement confirmed that I was on the right path.

In the summer of 2024, I won first place in my second international conducting competition, held in Estoril, Portugal. Remarkably, just a month before this competition, the Sinfonieorchester des Oberbergischen Kreises, the symphonic orchestra of the Oberberg region in Germany, appointed me as their chief conductor.

It was an immense joy for me when this orchestra offered me the position of chief conductor. The year before, I had performed with them in three different concerts, all of which were very successful. I believe it was these performances that convinced the musicians to select me as their conductor.

When did you start your composition career?

In 2020, I composed the music for a song titled "Ürəyim Şuşa" ("My Heart is Shusha") and asked the renowned Azerbaijani poet Leyla Begim to write the lyrics. A year later, in 2021, this song was performed at a concert dedicated to Azerbaijani music, organized by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan. The concert took place in Berlin, on the prestigious Philharmonie stage. The song was beautifully performed by renowned Azerbaijani singer Avaz Abdulla, with the direction of Azerbaijani People's Artist, maestro Yalchın Adıgozalov. Following the concert, I received positive feedback from many German and European music enthusiasts, which was incredibly gratifying.

It’s still too early for me to officially call myself a composer. Currently, I am taking composition lessons and plan to present new works in the future. If my plans materialize and my compositions come to life, then I will cautiously begin to embrace the title of composer.

How do European, specifically German, listeners react to your performances? In general, how do the average Germans recognize you - more as a violinist, conductor, or composer?

So far, I am more widely recognized as a violinist, both in Germany and Azerbaijan. However, following my victory in the conducting competition, I’ve begun receiving an increasing number of offers to conduct. For instance, I will be performing in Germany on March 30 and in Portugal on April 5.

Have you worked with other Azerbaijani musicians in Germany?

I have had the pleasure of performing multiple times with various Azerbaijani musicians in Germany. Some of them include Yalchin Adigozalov, Fuad Ibrahimov, Mustafa Mehmandarov, Avaz Abdulla, Orkhan Jalilov, Tamila Guliyeva, Abuzar Manafzadeh, and others.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests since moving to Germany?

Since childhood, I’ve been passionate about films and make it a point to watch new releases whenever I have free time. I also enjoy playing table tennis, billiards, and basketball. In addition, I love spending time in the kitchen and cooking. Since I’m quite fond of pastries, I’ve learned to prepare a variety of cakes and pies.

However, I don’t have much time for hobbies these days as I prefer to spend my free time with my family—my wife and my five-year-old daughter.