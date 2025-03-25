ECO, Tajikistan discuss ambitious regional industrialization agenda

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 25. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is ready to closely collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan to advance the regional industrialization agenda, Asad Majeed Khan, the Secretary General of the ECO, said, Trend reports via the organization.

The ECO's Secretary-General made the remark during the meeting with the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Sherali Kabir, in Dushanbe.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Kabir reaffirmed Tajikistan's strong support for ECO initiatives and emphasized the importance of enhancing regional cooperation within the ECO framework, particularly in the industrial sector, with a focus on integrating new technologies.

In turn, Khan briefed the Tajik minister on key upcoming ECO Ministerial Meetings in the fields of Trade, Finance, Tourism, and Transport. He also mentioned the 17th ECO Summit, which is set to be held in Azerbaijan on July 3-4, 2025.

Highlighting industrialization as a key priority for the ECO, Khan noted that this priority aligns closely with Tajikistan's national development strategy.

The ECO was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye with the goal of promoting economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among its member states. On November 28, 1992, seven additional countries—Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—joined the organization, bringing the total number of member countries to 10.