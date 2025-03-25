Tajikistan, ECO chart path for strengthened energy co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 25. Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Secretary-General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports via Tajik ministry.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and regional cooperation in the energy sector. It was emphasized that the development of a strategy to ensure the energy sustainability of the region, taking into account the growth of renewable energy sources and a green economy, is of key importance.

The ECO Secretary-General praised Tajikistan’s international initiatives in the fields of water and climate.

In turn, Minister Juma invited Asad Majeed Khan to attend the International Conference on Glacier Protection, which will be held in Dushanbe in May 2025.

The Secretary General of ECO during his visit to Tajikistan also attended the International Jewelry Forum “At the Origin of Oxus Treasures” and Exhibition held on March 24, 2025 in Dushanbe.