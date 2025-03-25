Tajikistan, ECO engage in talks to foster regional transport links

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 25. The Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majeed Khan, and the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, discussed enhancing transport corridors in the region, Trend reports via ECO.

During the meeting in Dushanbe, the sides noted Tajikistan’s geostrategic role in fostering regional connectivity and emphasized the importance of stronger political ownership to fully unlock the region’s potential. The discussion highlighted the need for enhancing transport corridors, including rail and road, with a focus on the increasing role of digitalization in the transport sector.

Minister Ibrohim referred to the ECO region as being home to international transit corridors, which he said reflects the potential of this organization.

He also introduced the nearly established Regional Centre for Transport Diplomacy at the Ministry of Transport, which provides digital services for national and international transport companies.

The ECO was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye with the goal of promoting economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among its member states. On November 28, 1992, seven additional countries—Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—joined the organization, bringing the total number of member countries to 10.