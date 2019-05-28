Kazakhstan Stock Exchange publishes new exchange rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on May 28, 2019 amounted to 379.89 tenge, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

The national currency to the dollar fell by 0.07 tenge compared to the morning session of May 27 (379.82 tenge/$ 1).

At the morning session, according to KASE, the minimum rate was 379.50 tenge per US dollar, the maximum rate was 380.20 tenge and the closing rate was 379.97 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in the dollar amounted to $27.3 million.

The number of transactions in currency transactions was 68.

The official exchange rate of the National Bank as of May 28 is 379.86 tenge per $1.

Note that the official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

