Iranian currency rates for October 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased compared to October 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,703 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 26 Iranian rial on October 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,693 54,775 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,409 46,448 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,792 4,801 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,529 4,547 1 Danish krone DKK 6,679 6,695 1 Indian rupee INR 570 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,442 137,449 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,013 25,976 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,044 40,099 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,924 31,994 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,061 28,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,584 2,593 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,263 5,274 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,874 29,978 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,901 30,927 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,547 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,420 35,385 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,807 30,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,282 6,282 100 Thai baths THB 134,122 134,125 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,087 10,100 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,209 37,219 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,703 49,814 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,797 9,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,024 13,051 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,863 2,867 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,503 16,567 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,806 86,768 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,063 4,063 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 340,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,597 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 317,014 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,311 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 287,000-290,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 340,000-343,000 rials.