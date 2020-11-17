Iranian currency rates for November 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to November 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,811 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 17 Iranian rial on November 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,537 55,559 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,034 46,068 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,872 4,848 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,632 4,603 1 Danish krone DKK 6,687 6,684 1 Indian rupee INR 565 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,366 137,389 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,549 26,520 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,179 40,186 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,137 32,035 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,000 28,892 1 South African rand ZAR 2,742 2,716 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,460 5,486 1 Russian ruble RUB 549 544 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,760 30,615 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,239 31,210 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,583 49,539 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,266 2,274 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,112 35,073 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,895 30,898 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,386 6,378 100 Thai baths THB 139,213 139,231 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,231 10,205 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,963 37,877 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,811 49,784 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,803 9,781 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,747 12,767 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,987 2,976 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,421 16,362 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,053 87,165 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,874 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,160 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 316,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,873 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials.