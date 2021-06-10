Kazakhstan's National Bank, VISA discuss prospects for developing payment card market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) Yerbolat Dossayev and President of the Visa International Payment System Ryan McInerney held an online meeting, Trend reports referring to a source in the NBK.

According to the source, the productive cooperation of Kazakhstan with Visa, one of the world leaders in the development of electronic payments and innovations, based on the principles of mutual benefit, has been going on for over 25 years.

The parties discussed certain areas of cooperation on the creation of the National Payment System of Kazakhstan (NPS), further prospects for the development of the payment card market, and the use of innovative technologies in the field of non-cash payments.

During the meeting, an agreement has been reached on joint work on organizing a local system for processing internal transactions on payment cards.

The NBK’s management and Visa also confirmed their readiness to resolve organizational and technical issues when creating a system for processing card transactions, which is a component of the NPS, within the framework of a joint working group.

The national payment system, created on behalf of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will ensure the stability and continuity of internal settlements, the development of non-cash payments, and will also increase the efficiency of the functioning of the payment market in Kazakhstan as a whole.