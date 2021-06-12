Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 1 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 2 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 3 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 4 1.7 June 11 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0036 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.07. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0028 (0.1percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 31 2.0738 June 7 2.0686 June 1 2.0785 June 8 2.0704 June 2 2.0774 June 9 2.0706 June 3 2.0748 June 10 2.0681 June 4 2.0596 June 11 2.0722 Average weekly 2.0728 Average weekly 2.07

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 (1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 31 0.0232 June 7 0.0233 June 1 0.0232 June 8 0.0233 June 2 0.0231 June 9 0.0236 June 3 0.0232 June 10 0.0235 June 4 0.0232 June 11 0.0237 Average weekly 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0235

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0057 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.198. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 manat (2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 31 0.1983 June 7 0.196 June 1 0.2003 June 8 0.1973 June 2 0.1969 June 9 0.1975 June 3 0.1979 June 10 0.1979 June 4 0.1952 June 11 0.2017 Average weekly 0.1977 Average weekly 0.198

