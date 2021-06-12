Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 1
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0036 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.07. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0028 (0.1percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 31
|
2.0738
|
June 7
|
2.0686
|
June 1
|
2.0785
|
June 8
|
2.0704
|
June 2
|
2.0774
|
June 9
|
2.0706
|
June 3
|
2.0748
|
June 10
|
2.0681
|
June 4
|
2.0596
|
June 11
|
2.0722
|
Average weekly
|
2.0728
|
Average weekly
|
2.07
The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 (1.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 31
|
0.0232
|
June 7
|
0.0233
|
June 1
|
0.0232
|
June 8
|
0.0233
|
June 2
|
0.0231
|
June 9
|
0.0236
|
June 3
|
0.0232
|
June 10
|
0.0235
|
June 4
|
0.0232
|
June 11
|
0.0237
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0235
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0057 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.198. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 manat (2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 31
|
0.1983
|
June 7
|
0.196
|
June 1
|
0.2003
|
June 8
|
0.1973
|
June 2
|
0.1969
|
June 9
|
0.1975
|
June 3
|
0.1979
|
June 10
|
0.1979
|
June 4
|
0.1952
|
June 11
|
0.2017
|
Average weekly
|
0.1977
|
Average weekly
|
0.198
