Iranian currency rates for June 17

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to June 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,893 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 17 Iranian rial on June 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,260 59,118 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,732 46,744 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,025 5,037 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,018 5,033 1 Danish krone DKK 6,844 6,846 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,567 139,574 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,710 26,731 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,226 38,140 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,521 34,417 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,004 29,867 1 South African rand ZAR 3,066 3,034 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,927 4,905 1 Russian ruble RUB 586 581 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,386 32,242 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,669 31,618 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,525 49,526 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,116 2,122 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,636 35,618 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,407 9,412 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,565 6,557 100 Thai baths THB 134,744 134,694 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,200 10,203 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,543 37,549 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,893 50,911 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,847 9,834 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,273 13,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 535 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,850 16,869 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,243 87,314 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,683 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,714 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 250,881 rials, and the price of $1 is 207,043 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.